Datable Technology (TTMZF) and Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income 11.55% 6.93% 3.42% Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Datable Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $47.67 million 5.01 $20.67 million $0.67 12.09 Datable Technology $920,000.00 3.18 N/A N/A N/A

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Datable Technology does not pay a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oaktree Strategic Income and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -9.68, indicating that its stock price is 1,068% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats Datable Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

