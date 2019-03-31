Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Holdings Reduced by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,379,000 after buying an additional 545,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,346,000 after buying an additional 93,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.18. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $853.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,449,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,409,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $463,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 798,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

