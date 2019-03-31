DarkLisk One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (DISK)

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. DarkLisk has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DarkLisk has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DarkLisk coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.02730741 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015361 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000441 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006006 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004444 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001646 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000878 BTC.

DarkLisk Coin Profile

DarkLisk is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

DarkLisk Coin Trading

