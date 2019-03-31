Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Darden Restaurants worth $19,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,521,879,000 after acquiring an additional 673,563 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,494,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,562 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,619,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,925,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,047 shares of company stock worth $8,879,918. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $121.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

