D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 127,248 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 127,248 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 35.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 111.7% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE MTDR opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.48%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

