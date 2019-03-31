D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,928,872 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 20,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,307,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 531,117 shares of company stock valued at $30,076,829 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $75.01 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

