D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.80% of Matrix Service worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 2,694.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRX opened at $19.58 on Friday. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $524.43 million, a P/E ratio of 195.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan R. Updyke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $64,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rick J. Bennett sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $60,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,104 shares of company stock worth $213,622. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

