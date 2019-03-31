CWM Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ball by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $105,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $908,118.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $496,375.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,933,147.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,299 shares of company stock worth $7,039,095 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

