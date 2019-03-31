CWM Advisors LLC Buys 444 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $291,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Garmin by 95.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 72,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,033,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $842,946,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $125,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,932 shares of company stock worth $496,705. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CWM Advisors LLC Buys 444 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/cwm-advisors-llc-buys-444-shares-of-garmin-ltd-grmn.html.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.