CWM Advisors LLC Buys 10,398 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,338,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,349 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,505,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kosmos Energy news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 22,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $146,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 81,504,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $530,596,182.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $12.00 price target on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

KOS stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.55 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.30%.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

