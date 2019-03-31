Critical Survey: Newcardio (NWCI) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Newcardio alerts:

Newcardio has a beta of 7.58, suggesting that its share price is 658% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Newcardio and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newcardio N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions 16.54% 11.15% 10.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Newcardio and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

BioLife Solutions has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Newcardio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newcardio and BioLife Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $19.74 million 16.90 $3.27 million $0.14 127.79

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Newcardio.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Newcardio on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newcardio

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, filling, and finishing services for liquid media products. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, and drug discovery markets, including hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, and hair transplant centers, as well as suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. The company markets and sells its products directly using its sales force, as well as through biolifesolutions.com; and through various regional distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcardio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcardio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.