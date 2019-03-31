Critical Contrast: Geovax Labs (GOVX) vs. Iqvia (IQV)

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) and Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Geovax Labs and Iqvia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geovax Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Iqvia 0 2 12 2 3.00

Iqvia has a consensus target price of $147.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Iqvia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iqvia is more favorable than Geovax Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Geovax Labs and Iqvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geovax Labs -266.11% N/A -415.92% Iqvia 2.49% 14.25% 4.78%

Volatility and Risk

Geovax Labs has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iqvia has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geovax Labs and Iqvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geovax Labs $960,000.00 2.47 -$2.17 million ($0.02) -0.46 Iqvia $10.41 million 2,733.29 $259.00 million $5.12 28.10

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than Geovax Labs. Geovax Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iqvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Geovax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Iqvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Geovax Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Iqvia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iqvia beats Geovax Labs on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geovax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer in the United States and internationally. The company through its patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle vaccine platform develops various vaccines. It is developing various vaccines that are in human clinical trials, and preclinical research and development phases, including vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; United States Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; Peking University; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Vaxeal Holding SA; CaroGen Corporation; Virometix AG; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

