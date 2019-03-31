Credit Suisse Group Downgrades China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) to Neutral

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 12,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,234. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

