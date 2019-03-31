Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce $7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.57. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $6.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $33.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.83 to $34.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $36.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.36 to $38.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CACC. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. RV Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,994,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.93. 87,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

