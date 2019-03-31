Cowen Trims Southwest Airlines (LUV) Target Price to $55.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.