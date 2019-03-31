Cowen Raises Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target to $192.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.19.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $86.32 and a 52-week high of $171.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $36,639,278.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $466,913,000 after purchasing an additional 328,478 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,564,000 after purchasing an additional 650,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 82.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

