Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.58% of Cousins Properties worth $52,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

