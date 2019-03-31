Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $257.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $255.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,937 shares of company stock worth $2,488,179. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $242.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $180.94 and a one year high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

