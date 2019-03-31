Contrasting Sterling Bancorp (SBT) and Its Competitors

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sterling Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sterling Bancorp Competitors 499 1389 1213 86 2.28

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 34.53% 20.36% 2.02% Sterling Bancorp Competitors 17.25% 8.57% 0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $183.81 million $63.47 million 8.45 Sterling Bancorp Competitors $892.47 million $209.57 million 15.13

Sterling Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.