Contrasting Bilibili (BILI) & The Competition

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is one of 67 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bilibili to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bilibili alerts:

18.6% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bilibili and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bilibili Competitors 481 2006 2825 136 2.48

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.37%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Bilibili’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $597.01 million -$83.36 million -49.87 Bilibili Competitors $1.30 billion $83.81 million -47.62

Bilibili’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -14.84% -15.97% -8.14% Bilibili Competitors -41.04% -2,508.05% -10.45%

Summary

Bilibili competitors beat Bilibili on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.