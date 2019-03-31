Continental (CON) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.23 ($193.29).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €134.20 ($156.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. Continental has a 52 week low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 52 week high of €229.60 ($266.98). The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

