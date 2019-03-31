Concoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $4,324.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Concoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00422932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.01581614 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006875 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Concoin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

