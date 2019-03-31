Compass Group (CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,950. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass Group traded as high as GBX 1,804.50 ($23.58) and last traded at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.41), with a volume of 1661100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,770.50 ($23.13).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compass Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($23.91) price objective (up from GBX 1,815 ($23.72)) on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,756.15 ($22.95).

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason purchased 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,748 ($22.84) per share, with a total value of £19,962.16 ($26,084.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42.

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

