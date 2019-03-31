Comparing Scholar Rock (SRRK) & The Competition

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Scholar Rock to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock Competitors -5,042.91% -70.67% -25.98%

53.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scholar Rock and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $380,000.00 -$49.33 million -5.97 Scholar Rock Competitors $897.80 million $191.27 million -1.45

Scholar Rock’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scholar Rock Competitors 818 2736 5998 253 2.58

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.47%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

