Comparing NTT Docomo (DCMYY) & Nokia Oyj (NOK)

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NTT Docomo and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia Oyj 3 1 7 0 2.36

Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTT Docomo and Nokia Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $596.18 billion 0.14 $6.70 billion $1.82 12.22 Nokia Oyj $26.65 billion 1.21 -$401.54 million $0.27 21.19

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Nokia Oyj. NTT Docomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 16.01% 13.35% 10.10% Nokia Oyj -1.58% 8.03% 3.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NTT Docomo pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats Nokia Oyj on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic and CommScope Holding Company, Inc.; and strategic alliance with Infosys. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

