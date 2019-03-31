Comparing Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) & SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG)

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and SouthCrest Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion 0.40 $42.34 billion N/A N/A SouthCrest Financial Group $24.75 million 2.47 $13.66 million N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SouthCrest Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 27.14% 13.28% 1.08% SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China and SouthCrest Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, business payroll, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, telephone banking, and ATM services. It serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. As of April 26, 2018, the company operated through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

