Comparing Digirad (DRAD) & Semler Scientific (SMLR)

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digirad and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.88%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Digirad.

Profitability

This table compares Digirad and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad 0.71% -9.83% -5.00% Semler Scientific 23.33% 385.99% 82.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digirad and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad $104.18 million 0.18 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Semler Scientific $21.49 million 12.60 $5.01 million $0.66 64.80

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digirad.

Dividends

Digirad pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Semler Scientific does not pay a dividend. Digirad has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Digirad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Digirad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Digirad has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Digirad on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

