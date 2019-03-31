Comparing AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) & Its Peers

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) is one of 245 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AmeriCold Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust 2.99% 7.05% 1.90% AmeriCold Realty Trust Competitors 8.28% 4.39% 2.33%

AmeriCold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. AmeriCold Realty Trust pays out 203.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 71.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriCold Realty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.60 billion $47.99 million 25.86 AmeriCold Realty Trust Competitors $847.57 million $189.63 million 14.96

AmeriCold Realty Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. AmeriCold Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AmeriCold Realty Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 AmeriCold Realty Trust Competitors 2575 10178 10049 291 2.35

AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 2.29%. Given AmeriCold Realty Trust’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmeriCold Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of AmeriCold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AmeriCold Realty Trust beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.