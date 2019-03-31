CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.74 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $184.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $4,351,805.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 486,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,972,524.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,385 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $93,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,236.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,806. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

