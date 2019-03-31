Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $363,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

