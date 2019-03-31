Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,472,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after buying an additional 3,515,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,299.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,018,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after buying an additional 976,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,912.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 891,429 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,323,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after buying an additional 776,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.01%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

