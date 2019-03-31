Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $199.66 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $83,538.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $16,761,891.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,074,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

