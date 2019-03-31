Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie set a $118.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $118.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 10,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,112,707.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $59,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,301,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,958,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,936. Corporate insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $104.18. 397,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,494. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

