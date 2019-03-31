Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $68.54 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

In other news, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $402,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,294 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $297,958.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

