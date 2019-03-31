Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $55.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

