Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $598,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Stock

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of GWX opened at $30.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $598,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/coldstream-capital-management-inc-invests-598000-in-spdr-sp-international-small-cap-etf-gwx-stock.html.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.