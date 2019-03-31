Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,099 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $248,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,750.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $101,438.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,320 shares of company stock valued at $665,357. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGRC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

