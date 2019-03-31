COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (CCLAY) & Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) Critical Analysis

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and Pacific Ventures Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COCA COLA AMATI/ADR $3.55 billion 1.28 $208.54 million $0.41 14.90 Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Risk & Volatility

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COCA COLA AMATI/ADR 3 3 0 0 1.50 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COCA COLA AMATI/ADR N/A N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -138.60%

Summary

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR beats Pacific Ventures Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Zico Coconut Water, Fuze Tea, Goulburn Valley juices, Schweppes, Mother, Deep Spring, Baker Halls, Grinders Coffee, FUZE Tea, L&P, Kiwi Blue and Keri Juice in New Zealand and Minute Maid, Frubu, Fiji Water, and Jucy, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

