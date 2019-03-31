Coastline Trust Co Acquires 17,095 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after buying an additional 104,687,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after buying an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 412.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after buying an additional 2,465,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,494,000 after buying an additional 2,359,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,856,000 after buying an additional 2,129,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.49.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.99 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

