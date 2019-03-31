CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 245,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 199,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

