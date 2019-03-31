CMC Financial Group Invests $1.02 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Stock

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.0% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,255,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,589,000 after purchasing an additional 345,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,426,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,902,000 after purchasing an additional 275,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,790,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $133.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 25.00%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,409,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,093.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,580,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,138 shares of company stock worth $4,389,117 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

