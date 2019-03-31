Civeo Corp (CVEO) Holdings Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,296 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Civeo by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 385,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Civeo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,596,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,825,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Civeo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

NYSE:CVEO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Civeo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Civeo had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 380,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,874 shares of company stock worth $533,461. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/civeo-corp-cveo-holdings-raised-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.