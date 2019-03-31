Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,708 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,060,558 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,562,972,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 251,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,898,908 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $211,082,000 after purchasing an additional 201,851 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS stock opened at $99.66 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $141,506.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,970.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 17,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,822,412.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,647.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,071 shares of company stock worth $2,710,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

