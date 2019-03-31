Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,838 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 344,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $32.50 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

