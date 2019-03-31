Citigroup Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,608,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,509,000 after acquiring an additional 309,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,494,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $501,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,853.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 200,057 shares of company stock worth $3,295,663. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RECN opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 3.44%. Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/citigroup-inc-has-273000-stake-in-resources-connection-inc-recn.html.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.