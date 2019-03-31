Citigroup Boosts PVH (PVH) Price Target to $128.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on PVH and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. PVH has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

