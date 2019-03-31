Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,687,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,359 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 412.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,161 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $327,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $977,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.99 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $260.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

