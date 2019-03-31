Cintas Co. (CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.19.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $202.11. 388,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

