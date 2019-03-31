Cineworld Group (CINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CINE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 350 ($4.57)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 379.56 ($4.96).

Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cineworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.80 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

