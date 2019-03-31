Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.90. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 521,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

